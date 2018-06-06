Veere Di Wedding box office collection Day 5: Ekta Kapoor production earns Rs 48.03 crore

Veere Di Wedding starring Sonam and Kareena Kapoor inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark. Veere Di Wedding starring Sonam and Kareena Kapoor inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark.

Veere Di Wedding, a film bankrolled by women (Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor) and spearheaded by women (Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania) is breaking box office records. It has become one of the top five openers of 2018. In the words of filmmaker and TV mogul Ekta, the box office performance of the Shashanka Ghosh directorial is a perfect reply to those who think that a film led by a female cast cannot have a big opening at the ticket counters. Within five days of its release, Veere Di Wedding has minted Rs 48.03 crore. On Tuesday the film added Rs 5.47 crore to its kitty.

#VeereDiWedding is going STRONG… Will cross ₹ 50 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr. Total: ₹ 48.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2018

Elated with the performance of her production even on the weekdays, Ekta tweeted, “We were gonna break even at 23 cr n We did 36 in d weekend! #VeereDiWedding weekday trends r shocking too since it’s an A film! Its radical n has had its share of brickbats! but d love is far outnumbered!” She added, “Next time I hope when a project with an all women cast is made we r used As an example to get it greenlit! N disparity in pay is always justified with ‘women can’t open a film’this with ‘raazi’ shud shut that myth forever AMEN.” The success of Veere Di Wedding is perfectly timed for Ekta as she celebrates her 43rd birthday on Thursday.

We were gonna break even at 23 cr n We did 36 in d weekend ! #VeereDiWedding weekday trends r shocking too since it’s an A film! It’s radical n has had its share of brickbats!but d love is far outnumbered! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 6, 2018

Next time i hope when a project with an all women cast is made we r used As an example to get it green lit! N disparity in pay is always justified with ‘women can’t open a film’this with ‘raazi’ shud shut that myth forever AMEN — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 6, 2018

Veere Di Wedding has been receiving a mixed response from moviegoers. While for some it’s just a celebration of friendship, for others, the film is nothing but a promotion of brands. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta has called the movie a “fun ride”. In her review, Shubhra has written, “Veere Di Wedding is a fun ride, which squeezes past its creaky tropes and partial squelchiness by some smart casting choices, and perky performances. And lines which connect.”

The Sonam Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor starrer has overpowered another release of the week, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. With no Hindi release on coming Friday as well, it seems like Veere Di Wedding is up for another good weekend at the ticket counters.

