Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 1: Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor film earns Rs 10.70 crore

Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 1: The Shashanka Ghosh directorial earns Rs 10.70 crore on first day. Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 1: The Shashanka Ghosh directorial earns Rs 10.70 crore on first day.

Veere Di Wedding, another addition to the string of female-led films, has opened to impressive numbers at the box office. The film featuring big names like Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor has minted Rs 10.70 crore on the first day of its release. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is about four childhood friends who reunite to attend a wedding. The film also stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Co-producer of the film Ekta Kapoor shared the collection of her production on Twitter. She tweeted, “We have just got d nos hot out of the oven! The all india box office total for #VeerediWedding is 10.70crores on day one!!!” Unlike other film’s box office collections, the earnings of Veere Di Wedding were shared by Ekta herself. She explained, “I wanted to tweet d nos myself even before d official release as it’s been a struggle convincing ppl that films r gender agnostic! Picture sirf teen cheezo ke vajah se chalti hai entertainment entertainment aur entertainment !!! Rheaaaa ruchikaaaa this one is urs.”

We have just got d nos hot out of the oven! The all india box office total for #VeerediWedding is 10.70crores on day one!!! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 2, 2018

I wanted to tweet d nos myself even before d official release as it’s been a struggle convincing ppl that films r gender agnostic! Picture sirf teen cheezo ke vajah se chalti hai entertainment entertainment aur entertainment !!! Rheaaaa ruchikaaaa this one is urs — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 2, 2018

Excited with the massive opening of their film at the ticket counters, Sonam and Swara expressed their happiness on Twitter. While Swara tweeted, “OMG!!!!! Yaaaayyyyyyyyeeeeeeee!! 10.70 CR on Day 01. Double digit opening for an all women led film.. @ektaravikapoor @RheaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor you slayed! Veeres slayed! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💕💕💥💥💥💥,” Sonam’s tweet read, “Ekta we all broke the glass ceiling!!!”

OMG!!!!! Yaaaayyyyyyyyeeeeeeee!! 10.70 CR on Day 01. Double digit opening for an all women led film.. @ektaravikapoor @RheaKapoor @RuchikaaKapoor you slayed! Veeres slayed! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💕💕💥💥💥💥 https://t.co/1rmy7CVX1K — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had previously predicted that Veere Di Wedding would get an opening around Rs 4.5 crore. “We have seen how Bollywood fans are now receptive to female-centric films like Raazi, Queen or Padmaavat for that matter. As long as good content is involved, the film is bound to do good. From the looks of it, the film is a fun, rib-tickling comedy and it will cater to an audience just looking to have a good time at the theatres,” he said.

Veere Di Wedding got a positive review from Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta. In her review, she noted, “Net net, Veere Di Wedding is a fun ride, which squeezes past its creaky tropes and partial squelchiness by some smart casting choices, and perky performances. And lines which connect. ‘Shaadi toh foundation hai jhagde ki’, says a character, and I found myself chuckling. As did many people around me.”

Also Read | Veere Di Wedding movie review

Both Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are bankable actors and it would be interesting to see whether they can lure in a large number of moviegoers. The reviews are so far very good, but it would be the word-of-mouth that really counts. If the film is successful in making the audience laugh or affect them in a positive way, the film would rule the box office for this week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd