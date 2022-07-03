Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani’s Jugjugg Jeeyo earns Rs 100 crore worldwide: ‘Can’t thank you enough’

Varun Dhawan’s Jugjugg Jeeyo is minting big bucks at the box office. The Raj Mehta directorial has managed to gross Rs 100 crore worldwide. Celebrating the news, Dhawan thanked his audience on Instagram. “100 crore worldwide ho gaya hain. Can’t thank you enough aap sab (The film has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. Can’t thank you all enough),” Varun wrote as the caption to the post. Producer Karan Johar also celebrated the film. “With your love and support this crazy parivar is taking over the box office. Jugjugg Jeeyo enters the Rs 100 crore club with your love and support,” Karan wrote on his Instagram stories.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also celebrated the film’s achievement as it marked Neetu Kapoor’s on-screen comeback after quite a few years. As soon as Neetu Kapoor shared the post, fans congratulated her for the film. “What a historic comeback,” the comment read, while another fan complimented Neetu on her acting in the film. “What an epic movie,” another comment read.

In India, the film has garnered Rs 61.44 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office numbers on Sunday. “#JugJuggJeeyo is back on track on [second] Sat, with biz witnessing a solid 56.77% growth… Metros continue to perform very well, driving its biz… Will cross ₹ 65 cr today [second Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 3.03 cr, Sat 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 61.44 cr. #India biz,” he tweeted.

The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta gave two and a half stars to the film. “For a Hindi film to even entertain the idea that Papaji the provider and Mummyji the place-holder can think of a happy-never-after is radical, and it feels like stepping into a brave new space.

But we’ve reckoned without the deep desire for conservatism at the heart of this Raj Mehta movie from the Dharma banner, which takes one step forward, and one step back, keeping all those wild ideas in check, and turning everything into a joke that lands with a thunk. Please don’t take us seriously, even when we are toying with these serious ideas, because all we want is to make you laugh: that’s the guiding principle of the film, as it goes about diluting its big ideas,” she mentioned in the review.