Uunchai box office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 to compete with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer

Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher’s film Uunchai continues to attract audiences to the theatre. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial, about friendship and the ‘never-say-die’ attitude, has managed to strike an emotional connect with moviegoers. On day 6, it managed to rake in Rs 1.66 crore, taking its total to a noteworthy Rs 15.46 crore.

As per early estimates, Uunchai may end its week-long collection at somewhere near Rs 17-17.2 crore. With Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 set to hit cinemas on Friday, audiences will be divided, leading to a slump in its number. According to Pinkvilla.com, Drishyam 2 has already sold 39,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, making it among the highest advance booking ticket sale in the post-COVID-19 period. And while that’s set to affect Uunchai, the positive word of mouth and the film gaining interest from the senior members, the business will continue at least on a plateaued state.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a tweet giving the break-up of Uunchai’s collection in the last six days. “#Uunchai is consistent on weekdays… Faces a new opponent [#Drishyam2] tomorrow… The journey ahead is dependent on how it fares from Fri-Sun… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr, Tue 1.76 cr, Wed 1.66 cr. Total: ₹ 15.46 cr. #India biz,” he posted.

Sooraj Barjatya returned to the director’s chair for Uunchai after eight years. His last directorial was Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2016. The film also marks his first collaboration with Amitabh. The filmmaker had recently opened up about how, after delivering family-friendly blockbusters, he gravitated towards the quieter world of Uunchai – a film about three friends in their 60s who go on a mission to scale Mount Everest – as he wanted to break free of the box office trap.

Uunchai opened to a positive response from fans, and even got a thumbs up from the critics. Reviewing the film for The Indian Express, Shalini Langer wrote, “While Bachchan is the star, it’s not his doing this time, with the script thrusting him repeatedly forward when his own character is actually content being one among the many. As the loving couple Javed and Sabina, Irani and Gupta have the film’s choicest moments, while Kher as the grumpy friend has the most laughs. While they are on the road, the film is actually at its smoothest.”