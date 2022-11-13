Uunchai box office collection Day 2: Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher’s film on friendship sees 50 per cent growth

Sooraj Barjatya attempted something very new with Uunchai, and it seems like the audience has given him their approval. The Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher-starrer, which talks about friendship and the undying spirit of humans, released this Friday.

On day 1, the film minted Rs 1.81 crore and as per early estimates, it has seen about a 50 per cent growth and likely crossed Rs 3 crore on Saturday, Bollywood Hungama reported.

The film got a relatively small release, with just 483 screens and four shows in a day. Even then, Uunchai, which also features Parineeti Chopra, has found an audience. And with a positive word of mouth, the film would continue to pick up at the box office.

Coming to Sunday numbers, while the T20 World Cup could affect the business of the film, given India was knocked out, not many would be hooked to their TV screens and would perhaps prefer to step out with families to the cinemas.

Sooraj Barjatya returned to the director’s chair for Uunchai after eight years. His last directorial was Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2016. The film also marks his first collaboration with Amitabh. The filmmaker had recently opened up about how, after delivering family-friendly blockbusters, he gravitated towards the quieter world of Uunchai – a film about three friends in their 60s who go on a mission to scale Mount Everest – as he wanted to break free of the box office trap.

Uunchai opened to a positive response from fans, and even got a thumbs up from the critics. Reviewing the film for The Indian Express, Shalini Langer wrote, “While Bachchan is the star, it’s not his doing this time, with the script thrusting him repeatedly forward when his own character is actually content being one among the many. As the loving couple Javed and Sabina, Irani and Gupta have the film’s choicest moments, while Kher as the grumpy friend has the most laughs. While they are on the road, the film is actually at its smoothest.”

Uunchai also stars Neena Gupta and Sarika.