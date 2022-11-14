scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Uunchai box office collection Day 3: Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher film scales greater heights, sees a 35-40 per cent jump

Uunchai box office collection Day 3: Amitabh Bachchan's film sees a jump of 35-40 per cent. Here's how much it has earned till now.

Uunchai is about three friends, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, who leave their cozy lives behind to embark on a journey to Mount Everest.

Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Boman Irani,continues to mint money at the box office. After a good opening of Rs 1.81 crore on Friday, which was followed by Rs 3.65 crore on Saturday, the film is expected to have a healthy trend for the weekdays.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Uunchai has collected between Rs 4.90 crore to Rs 5.20 crore on the third day, taking the total collection Rs 10.50 crore. Considering that Uunchai had a limited release across the country, this is quite a promising performance. It also had to face the Marvel release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as competition, but held its own.

Also Read |liveUunchai movie review: A heartfelt ode to friendship

The movie is also the highest weekend record for an Amitabh Bachchan film since the pandemic. It remains to be seen if the film passes the Monday test, and assuming it does, it will have a strong run for the month. These numbers are a relief for the Bollywood film industry, which has been witnessing large-scale disappointments throughout the year, as big-budget films like Laal Singh Chaddha, and four of Akshay Kumar’s films, failed at the box office. Even Katrina Kaif’s latest horror-comedy Phone Bhoot couldn’t make much of an impact, and petered out with Janhvi Kapoor’s survival thriller, Mili.

Anupam Kher, who has had several raging blockbusters this year, shared a video of him trying to get a ticket for Uunchai, but the theatre was housefull. In the video, Kher says, “Mujhe mana kar rahe hai? Maine iss picture mein acting kiya hai (You are refusing me? I have acted in the film).” When the person tells him again that there is no ticket available, Kher asks if he can stand and watch the film, and then laughs.

Uunchai is a slice-of-life film that sees close friends scaling the heights of Mount Everest.

