Uri box office prediction: Vicky Kaushal starrer to earn Rs 4-5 crore on Day 1

Vicky Kushal’s military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike will hit theaters this Friday. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is based on Indian military’s surgical strike on terror launch pads across the Line of Control. Kaushal essays the role of Major Vihan Shergill who leads the pack. Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal also play pivotal roles in the movie. With no new releases in the previous week, cinephiles are looking forward to Uri and trade analysts predict a decent opening for the film.

Trade analyst Girish Johar says Uri might open with a box office collection of Rs 4-5 crore. “Assuming that there will be a positive word of mouth, the action-based film Uri will earn Rs 4-5 crore on its opening day,” he predicted. “The trailer, the small snippets from the film and the other promotional activities have been put across well. It is a sensitive military drama but also looks like an urban film which will probably invite more audience to the multiplexes,” Johar added.

Vicky Kaushal who had a great 2018 with films like Raazi, Sanju, Lust Stories and Manmarziyaan is opening the year on a high. “Definitely people are looking forward to seeing Kaushal as a military officer after he delivered good performances last year. He is one of the USPs of Uri,” suggested Johar.

Besides, Kaushal, it is TV actor Mohit Raina whose performance is being looked forward to in the movie. “After his stellar performance in mythological TV drama Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, I am excited to watch Mohit Raina as Captain Karan Kashyap in the military drama. He has delivered some strong performances in the past on television,” Johar said.

Uri: The Surgical Strike will face a box office clash with Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, a film based on the political life of former PM Manmohan Singh. But it is believed that the political drama will have a niche audience in comparison with Uri.