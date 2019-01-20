Uri box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal starrer continues to pull audience to theaters

Uri: The Surgical Strike is earning big bucks at the ticket counters. The film after recovering its production cost of Rs 28 crore within three days of its release, is being touted as a blockbuster hit by trade analysts. The current box office collection of the Vicky Kaushal starrer stands at Rs 78.54 crore.

While sharing the box office numbers of Uri, trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a force to reckon with at the BO… Remains the first choice of moviegoers, eclipsing the biz of all films [new and holdover titles]… Day 8 is almost at par with Day 1 👍👍👍… [Week 2] Fri 7.60 cr. Total: ₹ 78.54 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh” He also predicted that the Aditya Dhar directorial “should breach ₹ 💯 cr mark in Weekend 2”.

The film, based on the surgical strikes carried out by Indian army in 2016, broke some records at the ticket counters. Its first-week collection of Rs 70.94 crore surpassed the week one collection of the biggest hits of 2018 including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raazi, Stree and Badhaai Ho.

Taran Adarsh shared, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits the jackpot… Collects higher than #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree and #BadhaaiHo in Week 1…#SKTKS ₹ 45.94 cr #Raazi ₹ 56.59 cr #Stree ₹ 60.39 cr #BadhaaiHo ₹ 66.10 cr [8 days; released on Thu] #UriTheSurgicalStrike ₹ 70.94 cr India biz.”

However, the military drama received mixed reactions from film critics. Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta called it a “slick war film” and in her review, wrote, “Uri: The Surgical Strike is slickly made, and on the whole keeps you watching despite some clunky passages. It’s always good to have movies in which the soldiers look real, and the conflict is taken seriously, even if the action is buoyed by such dialogues as ‘unhe Kashmir chaihye, humein unka sar’.”

Now, since the film has been leaked by piracy site Tamilrockers, it remains to be seen if it will continue dominating the box office or will its successful run in theaters come to an end.