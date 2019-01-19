Uri box office collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal starrer continues to perform well

Vicky Kaushal’s first solo film Uri: The Surgical Strike has been making money at the box office at a surprising speed. The military drama directed by Aditya Dhar has earned Rs 70.94 crore till now.

While the audience has been receiving the film with open arms, the movie has evoked mixed responses from critics, who believe that the film is lacking in the narrative department.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie two stars in her review and wrote, “Uri: The Surgical Strike is slickly made, and on the whole keeps you watching despite some clunky passages. It’s always good to have movies in which the soldiers look real, and the conflict is taken seriously, even if the action is buoyed by such dialogues as ‘unhe Kashmir chahiye, humein unka sar’. If that’s not jingoism, I don’t know what is. The Pakistani big-wigs are shown as a bunch of not exactly incompetents, but incapable of matching up to the Indians.”

“For a film about active blood-letting, it is curiously bloodless. There’s almost no tension, nor enough of the rousing goose-bump inducing moments that such films should come armed with to be fully effective,” the review further read.

With Emraan Hashmi film Why Cheat India’s recent release, Uri faces little competition at the box office as trade analysts predict a smooth sail for the war drama.

Uri: The Surgical Strike features Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal among others in significant roles.