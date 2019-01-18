Uri box office collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal starrer still riding high on ‘josh’

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is the first big hit of 2019. In the first six days, Uri managed to collect Rs 63.54 crore at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of Uri on Twitter. He wrote, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is sensational… Crosses ₹ 60 cr… En route ₹ 100 cr Club… Is a SUPER-HIT. On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER… Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr. Total: ₹ 63.54 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh”

The film collected Rs 8.20 crore on its first day and consistently performed well through the first week. Emraan Hashmi starrer Why Cheat India releases in theaters this week but with the popularity that Uri is enjoying at the moment, it looks like the audience will still be flocking towards theaters to watch the Vicky Kaushal starrer.

The team of Uri celebrated the success of their movie with a party on Wednesday. Director Aditya Dhar, producer Ronnie Screwvala, actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and others were all clicked at the success bash.

Uri has been enjoying appreciation from the audience though many critics have been on the fence about this being another propaganda film. The craft of filmmaking and the performances have gotten praise from all quarters.

The Indian Express gave Uri 2 stars in its review which read, “Uri: The Surgical Strike is slickly made, and on the whole keeps you watching despite some clunky passages. It’s always good to have movies in which the soldiers look real, and the conflict is taken seriously, even if the action is buoyed by such dialogues as ‘unhe Kashmir chaihye, humein unka sar’. If that’s not jingoism, I don’t know what is. The Pakistani big-wigs are shown as a bunch of not exactly incompetents, but incapable of matching up to the Indians.”