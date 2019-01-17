Uri box office collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal film refuses to slow down

Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has picked up pace owing to a good word of mouth publicity. The Vicky Kaushal starrer has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within five days of release. Seeing the current trends, the military drama’s performance is expected to stay steady even in the coming days.

Advertising

The film which opened on January 11 minted Rs 8.20 crore on its day 1, and a total of Rs 35.73 crore by the end of its first weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh pronounced it as the first hit of 2019 and revealed that it was trending better than last year’s hits Raazi, Stree and Badhaai Ho.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is Aditya’s directorial debut and also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari. It is based on Indian Army’s surgical strike on terror launch pads across the Line of Control and has Vicky in the lead role of Major Vihaan Shergill, an officer from India’s Special Forces who leads the strike.

While the film is getting a lot of audience love, some critics gave mixed reviews calling it a propaganda film. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Aditya reacted on all such allegations. He said, “In reality, the surgical strikes were sanctioned by the current government. I am showing chronologically what had happened. What is wrong about that? They have done it and we are telling that story. Tomorrow, if you say that there was an incredible story during Indira Gandhi’s tenure, I would love to take it up. I would just tell a great story, that’s my job. Uri is the army’s point of view. I get really riled up when people say anything negative about the army. You are not realising that you are getting to write that message on Twitter because you are safe in your house because of the army.

Also read: Uri director Aditya Dhar: I knew Vicky was hungry and wanted to prove himself

Advertising

“And as per Uri’s release date, that is not decided on the basis that it is an election year. It is decided purely on the economics of the film. My producer had announced the release date way back because January 11 was a clear date and January 15 is Army Day, January 26 is the Republic Day. So we wanted to come in that week where people have that feeling of patriotism,” he added.