Uri box office collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark

Young gun Vicky Kaushal’s first solo film Uri: The Surgical Strike has taken the box office by storm with its high-on patriotism drama and credible performances. The movie has earned Rs 46.24 crore till now, which says tons about how the audience is lapping up the military drama.

While it may have won over viewers, it evoked mix responses from critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it two stars and wrote in her review, “Drone technology and sophisticated night-vision devices are all very well but we still can’t have a full-grown hero who doesn’t do ‘do-do haath’ with the baddie. Kaushal is satisfactorily bulked out and does a competent job, as does Raina, with the former getting, expectedly, more screen time to rattle his sabre.”

“This insistence on hero-giri makes this new film feel old-style. Other Bollywood tropes are present too: revenge, a sick mother, a newly-widowed sister, a little moppet used to throw a manipulative line at us. Action, emotion, drama, it’s all there, beat for beat: more Border than Zero Dark Thirty. Uri: The Surgical Strike is slickly made, and on the whole keeps you watching despite some clunky passages,” the review further read.

The war drama has unpredictably won over the box office in no time at all and will quickly cross the Rs 50 crore target.

For now, the only real competition it faces is from Anupam Kher film The Accidental Prime Minister. It won’t be surprising at all if the movie joins the coveted Rs 100 crore club in a week’s time.