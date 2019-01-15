Uri box office collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal film to stay strong on weekdays

Toggle Menu
Uri box office collection Day 4: The Vicky Kaushal movie earned Rs 35.73 crore on its opening weekend, exceeding all predictions.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has emerged as the first hit of 2019. The movie earned Rs 35.73 crore on its opening weekend, exceeding all predictions. Uri is directed by Aditya Dhar. It features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina in supporting roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the day 3 figures on his Twitter account. He tweeted, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges the FIRST HIT of 2019… Indeed, 2019 has started with high josh… Sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3… Packs a solid total in its opening weekend… Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 35.73 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh.”

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh predicted that the film will perform solidly over the weekdays. He said, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike day-wise growth… Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 51.59%. Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 21.48% Taking into account the terrific trending, #Uri is expected to maintain a super-strong grip on weekdays. India biz. #HowsTheJosh.”

Uri has received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2 stars and wrote, “Uri: The Surgical Strike is slickly made, and on the whole keeps you watching despite some clunky passages.”

She added, “It’s always good to have movies in which the soldiers look real, and the conflict is taken seriously, even if the action is buoyed by such dialogues as ‘unhe Kashmir chaihye, humein unka sar’. If that’s not jingoism, I don’t know what is. The Pakistani big-wigs are shown as a bunch of not exactly incompetents, but incapable of matching up to the Indians.”

Uri should stay strong on the weekdays since it has only Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister as competition.

