Uri box office collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal film destroys competition

Vicky Kaushal’s military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike is doing well at the box office. After just two days, its collections have crossed the Rs 20 crore mark. It earned Rs 12.43 crore on the second day to take the total earnings to Rs 20.63 crore.

Advertising

Based on the retaliatory attacks on terror launch pads across the Line of Control, Uri: The Surgical Strike is directed by Aditya Dhar. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted second day’s figures. He wrote, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [Sat]… Glowing word of mouth is converting into BO numbers… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 51.59%… Day 3 [today] should be bigger… Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. India biz. #Uri.”

Earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar had talked about Vicky Kaushal being the film’s USP, “Definitely people are looking forward to seeing Kaushal as a military officer after he delivered good performances last year. He is one of the USPs of Uri.”

Uri has received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2 stars and wrote, “Uri: The Surgical Strike is slickly made, and on the whole keeps you watching despite some clunky passages.”

Advertising

She added, “It’s always good to have movies in which the soldiers look real, and the conflict is taken seriously, even if the action is buoyed by such dialogues as ‘unhe Kashmir chaihye, humein unka sar’. If that’s not jingoism, I don’t know what is. The Pakistani big-wigs are shown as a bunch of not exactly incompetents, but incapable of matching up to the Indians.”