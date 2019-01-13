Uri box office collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal film races towards strong opening weekend

Aditya Dhar’s military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike is creating the right amount of noise among cinephiles. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina, the film has opened to decent numbers despite competition from Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister, Rajinikanth’s Petta and Ajith’s Viswasam.

On its first day, Uri collected a total amount of Rs 8.20 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the film on Twitter. Predicting a better Day 2 and Day 3 collection, he tweeted, “#2019 begins with a bang… #UriTheSurgicalStrike embarks on a flying start… Should witness growth on Day 2 and Day 3… Fri ₹ 8.20 cr. India biz. #Uri.”

Before the release, trade analyst Girish Johar talked about the buzz around Uri and suggested that Vicky Kaushal in the lead role will attract people to the theaters. “The trailer, the small snippets from the film and the other promotional activities have been put across well. It is a sensitive military drama but also looks like an urban film which will probably invite more audience to the multiplexes. Definitely, people are looking forward to seeing Vicky Kaushal as a military officer after he delivered good performances last year. He is one of the USPs of Uri” said Johar.

Uri, based on the Indian military’s cross border operation, has been received well by the audience and film fraternity. Critics looked divided in their opinion about this military drama. Filmmaker Karan Johar watched the movie and was in awe of both Kaushal and director Aditya Dhar.

“HOWS THE JOSH??? VERY HIGH SIR!!! What an incredible film #URI is!!! Walked out feeling a burst of patriotic energy! Superbly crafted,narrated, shot and executed! This ones an immensely proud box office winner!!! DONT MISS IT!!!! What and incredible actor @vickykaushal09 is! His performance is a blend of strength and sensitivity !!! This film will take the actor to stardom! He is OUTSTANDING! Great work by debut director @AdityaDharFilms !! He’s a director to watch out for!! Proud work! Absolutely stunning cinematography by @miteshdop !! Capturing the attack with flair and expertise! His best moments are also in the quite scenes! Master work!!! Congratulations to the big daddy of @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala for making such great content!” tweeted Karan.