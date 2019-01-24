Uri box office collection Day 13: Vicky Kaushal film refuses to slow down

Toggle Menu
Uri box office collection Day 13: The Vicky Kaushal starrer has already earned Rs 122.59 crore. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has become the first big hit of 2019.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the first Hindi film of 2019 to make a place in the Rs 100 crore club. The film, which hit screens on January 11, has earned a whopping amount of Rs 122.59 crore in the first 12 days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning hearts and wooing BO with josh… This one’s an audience-favourite and also BO-favourite… [Week 2] Fri 7.70 cr, Sat 13.35 cr, Sun 17.17 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.30 cr. Total: ₹ 122.59 cr. India biz… #Uri #HowsTheJosh”

The film has been in theaters for two weeks now. The upcoming weekend of Republic Day poses a challenge for Uri as it witnesses competition from Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray. So far, no other film has managed to slow down Uri’s success.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave 2 stars to Uri and wrote in her review, “Uri: The Surgical Strike is slickly made, and on the whole keeps you watching despite some clunky passages. It’s always good to have movies in which the soldiers look real, and the conflict is taken seriously, even if the action is buoyed by such dialogues as ‘unhe Kashmir chaihye, humein unka sar'”.

Directed by Aditya Dhar the film also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina among others.

