Uri box office collection Day 12: The Vicky Kaushal film is sailing smoothly

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has been minting money at the box office. The movie has earned Rs 115.87 crore till now. Uri has been helmed by debutant director Aditya Dhar.

Trade analayst Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter to share the latest figures of the film with a tweet that read, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its dream run… Maintains a terrific hold on [second] Mon… [Week 2] Fri 7.70 cr, Sat 13.35 cr, Sun 17.08 cr, Mon 6.80 cr. Total: ₹ 115.87 cr. India biz… Indeed, #Uri wave has gripped the nation… #HowsTheJosh.”

The film is also creating waves internationally as within two weeks of its theatrical release, the movie has crossed the 3 million dollar mark globally. Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a SMASH-HIT Overseas… Crosses $ 3 mn after Weekend 2… Total till 20 Jan 2019: $ 3,094,132 [₹ 22.04 cr]… Breakup: USA+Canada: $ 1.693 mn. UAE+GCC: $ 709k, Australia: $ 334k, UK: $ 149k, Singapore: $ 108k, NZ: $ 62k, South+East Africa: $ 26k and Fiji: $ 10k.”

While the film has smashed box office records, it has received a lukewarm response from critics with The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta writing, “Drone technology and sophisticated night-vision devices are all very well but we still can’t have a full-grown hero who doesn’t do ‘do-do haath’ with the baddie. Kaushal is satisfactorily bulked out and does a competent job, as does Raina, with the former getting, expectedly, more screen time to rattle his sabre.”

Uri: The Surgical Strike also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina among others in significant roles.