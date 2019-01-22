Uri box office collection Day 11: There’s no stopping Vicky Kaushal’s military drama

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is raking in the moolah and how. The film, which is the first movie of 2019 to enter the Rs 100 crore club, has won over the audience in a big way.

While the Aditya Dhar directorial has earned Rs 108.9 crore till now at the domestic box office, the military drama is also performing well overseas. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a SMASH-HIT Overseas… Crosses $ 3 mn after Weekend 2… Total till 20 Jan 2019: $ 3,094,132 [₹ 22.04 cr]… Breakup: USA+Canada: $ 1.693 mn, UAE+GCC: $ 709k, Australia: $ 334k, UK: $ 149k, Singapore: $ 108k, NZ: $ 62k, South+East Africa: $ 26k, Fiji: $ 10k.”

The film is currently in running with Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India and Ranveer Singh’s cop drama Simmba. However, trade pundits predict an obstacle-free run for the Vicky Kaushal movie.

While Uri may have dominated the box office, it evoked mixed responses from critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her two-star review, “The major and his derring-do commando unit, which includes Captain Karan Kashyap (Raina), spearheads the surgical strikes, and we get a Hollywood-influenced build up: chatter amongst war-room strategists, those who are in-charge of advanced weaponry, and the men who give the orders. A young wet-behind-the-ear nerd and his ‘creation’ causes an old warhorse to say: son, you may have won us the war. Straight out of a Hollywood flick.”

“The female characters, apart from the ailing mum (Sampat), are sketchy, one playing a sleuth (Gautam), another a helicopter pilot (Kulhari), there to support the hero, though it’s nice to see no overt song-and-dance romantic overtones: again, so Hollywood,” the review further read.

Uri: The Surgical Strike hit the big screen on January 11.