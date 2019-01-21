Uri box office collection Day 10: Vicky Kaushal film races towards the Rs 100 crore club

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is expected to be the first 2019 Bollywood film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Advertising

The military drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, has accumulated Rs 91.84 crore in nine days. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of Uri. He said, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues to make big noise at the BO… Should cross ₹ 💯 cr mark today [Day 10]… Second Sat is higher than first Sat [₹ 12.43 cr] and almost double of second Fri… [Week 2] Fri 7.66 cr, Sat 13.24 cr. Total: ₹ 91.84 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh.”

In another tweet, Adarsh said, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5, ₹ 75 cr: Day 8, ₹ 100 cr: Day 10. #Uri is not just the first ₹ 💯 cr film of 2019 [#Hindi language], but also the first BLOCKBUSTER of 2019… #HowsTheJosh.”

Uri received a mixed review from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She noted in her 2 star review, “Uri: The Surgical Strike is slickly made, and on the whole keeps you watching despite some clunky passages.”

Advertising

She added, “It’s always good to have movies in which the soldiers look real, and the conflict is taken seriously, even if the action is buoyed by such dialogues as ‘unhe Kashmir chaihye, humein unka sar’. If that’s not jingoism, I don’t know what is. The Pakistani big-wigs are shown as a bunch of not exactly incompetents, but incapable of matching up to the Indians.”