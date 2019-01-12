Uri box office collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal’s military drama opens to positive reviews

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a military drama based on the Indian Armed Forces’ retaliatory attack on terror training camps across LOC. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam among others.

Uri is expected to earn Rs 4-5 crore on its opening day, according to Girish Johar. “Assuming that there will be a positive word of mouth, the action-based film Uri will earn Rs 4-5 crore on its opening day. The trailer, the small snippets from the film and other promotional activities have been put across well. It is a sensitive military drama but also looks like an urban film which will probably invite more audience to the multiplexes,” said Johar.

Johar added, “Definitely people are looking forward to seeing Kaushal as a military officer after he delivered good performances last year. He is one of the USPs of Uri.”

Uri has received mostly positive reviews. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave it two stars and wrote, “Uri: The Surgical Strike is slickly made, and on the whole keeps you watching despite some clunky passages. It’s always good to have movies in which the soldiers look real, and the conflict is taken seriously, even if the action is buoyed by such dialogues as ‘unhe Kashmir chaihye, humein unka sar’.”

She added, “If that’s not jingoism, I don’t know what is. The Pakistani big-wigs are shown as a bunch of not exactly incompetents, but incapable of matching up to the Indians.”

Uri faces competition from Anupam Kher’s political drama The Accidental Prime Minister. Simmba, a holdover, is still doing well at the box office and may affect the collection of new releases.