Uri box office collection: Vicky Kaushal starrer crosses Rs 200 crore mark

Uri: the Surgical Strike has emerged as the first “mid-range film” of 2019 to cross Rs 200 crore at the box office. The Aditya Dhar directorial, which released on January 11, took less than a month to enter the coveted club, earning Rs 200.07 crore by the end of its Day 28.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures, also revealing that Uri has become the highest grossing film in week 4, after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

Uri revolves around the Indian military’s surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan, and stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari.

Over a series of tweets, Taran also shared that Uri has collected more than Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijana in its fourth week.

“#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits double century… 💯+💯… Has ample stamina and showcasing [at plexes] to cross ₹ 225 cr… [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.62 cr, Sun 8.88 cr, Mon 2.86 cr, Tue 2.63 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 2.19 cr. Total: ₹ 200.07 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh,” he wrote on Twitter.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr

Week 4: ₹ 29.02 cr

Total: ₹ 200.07 cr

India biz.

The film’s popular dialogue “How’s the Josh” has become a pan India slogan. Apart from fans even top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were seen reciting the dialogue at several events in the recent past.

Talking about the origin of “How’s the Josh”, director Aditya Dhar had shared in an interview, “I had some friends from defence background, so with them, I used to go to a lot of Army clubs. There was one in Delhi where we used to go for Christmas or New Year parties. There used to be a retired Brigadier who would line up all the kids in front of him and have a chocolate in his hand.

“He would say ‘How’s the josh?’ and we were to respond with ‘High Sir!’ The kid who was the loudest got the chocolate. Being a foodie, I used to be the loudest and always got the chocolate,” shared Aditya.