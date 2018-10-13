Tumbbad box office collection: Sohum Shah film rakes in Rs 65 lakh on day 1

Tumbbad box office collection: The film has collected Rs 65 lakhs.

Sohum Shah starrer Tummbad has collected Rs 65 lakh on day one at the box office. Despite being lauded by critics, the film witnessed an average start. However, it seems that Tumbbad will show growth in coming days due to tremendous word of mouth publicity.

Mixing elements of fantasy and horror, Tumbbad is a thrilling experience that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “At one level, you can see Tumbbad as a film about insatiable greed and the consequences thereof. At another, it digs, literally and metaphorically, deeper: are humans ever satisfied; is enough ever enough? Greed, it shows us, turns men into monsters. That is true horror.”

The ambitious project has been a roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah, while Aanand L Rai defines Tumbbad as a genre-defining film.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sohum said, “I think it has borrowed elements from history, fantasy, drama, horror and thriller. But it is also its own thing, It’s a new thing. You cannot pin it down or attach any label to it. The film changes its colour like a chameleon. You would find this amusing or difficult to believe”

Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, released on October 12.

