Tumbbad box office collection: Sohum Shah’s film collects Rs 3.25 crore

Tumbbad box office collection: Sohum Shah’s film shows an upward trend.

Sohum Shah’s critically acclaimed film Tumbbad is having a good run at the box office. The film has collected Rs 1.45 crore on day 3. After it made Rs 65 lakh on Friday and Rs 1.15 crore on Saturday, its total box office collection now stands at Rs 3.25 crore.

Tumbbad has struck the right chord with the audience and has already received a tremendous word of mouth publicity. Even critics have showered praise on the film and Sohum Shah, who has impressed the audience with his turn as Vinayak Rao.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3.5 stars. In her review, she mentioned, “An ancient myth. A hideous demon. Hidden treasure. Human greed. This potent mix is stirred and ground in Tumbbad, and the result is a highly unusual, visually stunning, richly atmospheric concoction of genres and themes: horror, fantasy, social, period. I also found echoes of folk-tales, not your cosy happy-ever after kinds, but the ones that leave you distinctly uneasy.”

Tumbbad offers spectacular visuals which take the audience on a trip to the interiors of yesteryear Maharashtra giving glimpses into the lifestyle of Konkanasth Brahmans.

Mixing elements of fantasy and horror, Tumbbad is a thrilling experience that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd