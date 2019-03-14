Total Dhamaal box office collection: Will Madhuri-Anil film’s successful run end?

Indra Kumar directorial Total Dhamaal has emerged as one of the most successful films of 2019. While it is yet to touch the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office, the film has managed to grab the attention of cine fans. In fact, the Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor starrer closed its third week with decent numbers, earning Rs 3.95 crore on its third Sunday.

The film has now entered its fourth week and is showing a dip in its performance. Its Monday and Tuesday figures stand at Rs 1.40 crore and Rs 1.15 crore, respectively. The film has earned Rs 143.56 crore so far.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the box office numbers. He wrote, “#TotalDhamaal is rock-steady… [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr, Mon 1.40 cr, Tue 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 143.56 cr. India biz.”

Total Dhamaal is the third installment of the Dhamaal franchise that started in 2007.

While the audience has been showering love on the film, Total Dhamaal could not impress the critics.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote, “Brainless comedies can be a lot of fun (brain, stop smirking), but they need to be written with smarts. Here, the CGI animals (the climactic chunk of the film is set in a zoo) have more effect than the humans. A rhino’s horn becomes a pointed spear for falling backsides. A chimp and an elephant are used to give us lessons on kindness. And a roaring tiger becomes the emblem of Gujju pride, with a character saying: a Gandhi chased the Brits away, and the one we have now will conquer all. Clap clap. Pandering to the powers that be? Oh, fully.”