Total Dhamaal box office collection: The Indra Kumar directorial is ‘steady’

Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi, is giving tough competition to recent releases. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 144.66 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, ”#TotalDhamaal is steady at low levels… Mass circuits continue to contribute to the revenue… Should cross ₹ 150 cr in Week 4… [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr, Mon 1.40 cr, Tue 1.15 cr, Wed 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 144.66 cr. India biz.”

While the audience is showering love on the comedy film, the Indra Kumar directorial did not receive good reviews from critics.

Indian Express film critic Shubra Gupta gave only one and a half stars to the film.

A section of her review read, “Most of the faces are familiar. Ajay Devgn brings his slo-mo stride to the plot. Err, what’s that? Total Dhamaal is nothing but a string of random sequences, shot in water and on land, desert and sky. Sanjay Mishra keeps saying ‘bro’: he doesn’t, in my hearing, say ‘yo’. Boman Irani vamps it up, in a sharp little moustache. Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jafferi twin, inhabit mostly flatness, making me wish for the hundredth time that these two sharp comic talents get a movie which gives them something, anything, to do, other than being chased by computer-generated vultures (yes, this happens).”

This weekend, Total Dhamaal will face competition from Photograph, Milan Talkies and Mere Pyare Prime Minister.