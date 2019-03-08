Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn’s comedy caper nears Rs 150 crore mark

With its massive audience appeal, Indra Kumar’s adventure comedy film Total Dhamaal is setting new trends at the box office. The film, packed with a stellar star cast like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey, might have failed in impressing film critics but it definitely has takers in India. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 130 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#TotalDhamaal is holding very well in mass circuits/single screens… Metros [multiplexes] have slowed down, while Tier-2 cities are strong… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3 cr. Total: ₹ 130 cr. India biz.”

Excited with the success of the film, Anil Kapoor recently tweeted, “This success is the result of all the love and well wishes we have received! A great team, an amazing adventure! #TotalDhamaal.”

The third installment in the Dhamaal franchise, Total Dhamaal has done better business than Dhamaal that came out in 2007 and Double Dhamaal in 2011. It has become director Indra Kumar’s first film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Released a week after Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, the comedy-drama dominated the box office in the month of February. Film trade analyst explained the reason for it leading the pack and said, “Gully Boy has performed exceedingly well in Mumbai, Pune and four to five other cities. Whereas, Total Dhamaal has been appreciated by a wider audience. So in terms of audience acceptance of a film, it is Total Dhamaal that has the upper hand.”

Now, if it will have a similar fate in March or not will be known in the coming days.