Total Dhamaal box office collection: Madhuri Dixit starrer shows dip

After ruling the box office for two weeks, Total Dhamaal is finally showing signs of slowing down. The film that has entered its third week at the box office earned Rs 6.03 crore on its third Monday, taking the total to Rs 123.80 crore. The Indra Kumar directorial managed to give tough competition to new releases, such as Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya.

Overwhelmed with the success the film, Madhuri Dixit thanked her fans for all the love and support. She tweeted, “So overwhelmed with the responses received for #TotalDhamaal😋 I still cherish the moments from the sets while shooting with @ajaydevgn @AnilKapoor @Riteishd & everyone. It has been a rollercoaster of laughter & a crazy adventure. Thank you for all your love & Support.” Interestingly, Total Dhamaal marks the actor’s debut in Rs 100 crore club.

The film also marks the Rs 100 crore club debut of director Indra Kumar. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#Dil, #Beta, #Raja, #Ishq, #Masti, #Dhamaal… Indra Kumar has delivered a string of hits… With #GrandMasti, he delivered his first ₹ 100 cr film and now, with #TotalDhamaal, Indu ji – as he is affectionately called – has again proved that he knows the pulse of the audience.”

While audience is thoroughly enjoying the film, Total Dhamaal did not receive good reviews from the critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave one and a half stars to the film but had words of praise for Madhuri and Anil Kapoor’s camaraderie.

“About the only people who prevent you from strangling yourself is the forever-bickering couple played by Anil Kapoor (motabhai, husband) and Madhuri Dixit (Marathi mulgi, wife). They have an easiness between them which comes of long years of working together, and watching Dixit, unburdened from the weight of looking glamorous, reminds you of the powerhouse she used to be. These two deserve a film of their own,” she mentioned in the review.

Total Dhamaal also stars Ajay Devgn, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani, Jaaved Jaaferi and Mahesh Manjrekar.