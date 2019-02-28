Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn film is going strong at the ticket counters

Total Dhamaal might have been panned by critics but the film is winning the hearts of the audience. In the first week of its release, the Ajay Devgn starrer has done great business at the box office. In five days, the film earned Rs 81 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#TotalDhamaal shows a solid hold on weekdays… Emerges a big favourite in mass circuits/single screens… Set for a healthy, successful run in those circuits… Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 81 cr. India biz.”

Adarsh also estimated that the film will possibly cross Rs 92 crore in the first week and cross the 100 crore mark during its second weekend. Total Dhamaal has already emerged as the most successful film in the Dhamaal franchise.

Total Dhamaal stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey and Sanjay Mishra among others.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave one-and-a-half stars to Total Dhamaal and mentioned in her review, “Brainless comedies can be a lot of fun (brain, stop smirking), but they need to be written with smarts. Here, the CGI animals (the climactic chunk of the film is set in a zoo) have more effect than the humans. A rhino’s horn becomes a pointed spear for falling backsides. A chimp and an elephant are used to give us lessons on kindness. And a roaring tiger becomes the emblem of Gujju pride, with a character saying: a Gandhi chased the Brits away, and the one we have now will conquer all. Clap clap. Pandering to the powers that be? Oh, fully.”

This weekend, Total Dhamaal will witness some competition as Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya release on March 1.