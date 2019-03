Total Dhamaal remains unstoppable at the box office. The film has continued to perform well even in its second weekend. On Saturday, the Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Advertising

With Rs 4.75 crore and Rs 7.05 crore collections on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Total Dhamaal has minted a total collection of Rs 106.32 crore, becoming yet another film to cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark this year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned the figures in a tweet, which read, “#TotalDhamaal crosses ₹ 💯 cr… Biz jumps on [second] Sat… Mass circuits [excellent] and metros [good] collectively contribute to the growth… Will score higher numbers today [second Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 106.32 cr. India biz.”

He further stated that with Total Dhamaal’s success, Indra Kumar has proven that he knows the pulse of the audience. Taran Adarsh shared, “#Dil, #Beta, #Raja, #Ishq, #Masti, #Dhamaal… Indra Kumar has delivered a string of hits… With #GrandMasti, he delivered his first ₹ 100 cr film and now, with #TotalDhamaal, Indu ji – as he is affectionately called – has again proved that he knows the pulse of the audience.”

Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise. It’s been bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films and the filmmaker himself.

While the film is being lapped up by the audience, Total Dhamaal failed to fetch good reviews from film critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave only one and a half stars to the film.

Advertising

In the review, she mentioned, “Total Dhamaal is nothing but a string of random sequences, shot in water and on land, desert and sky. Sanjay Mishra keeps saying ‘bro’: he doesn’t, in my hearing, say ‘yo’. Boman Irani vamps it up, in a sharp little moustache. Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jafferi twin, inhabit mostly flatness, making me wish for the hundredth time that these two sharp comic talents get a movie which gives them something, anything, to do, other than being chased by computer-generated vultures (yes, this happens).”