Total Dhamaal box office collection prediction: Ajay-Anil film to earn Rs 13 crore on Day 1

This week’s Bollywood release, Total Dhamaal, is the third film in the popular Dhamaal franchise. The Indra Kumar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast including actors like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Riding on its star power and the inclination of the audience towards madcap comedies, the film is expected to have a double-digit opening in cinemas.

According to film trade analyst Girish Johar, Total Dhamaal will earn Rs 13 crore on Friday. He said, “The film is toplined by stars like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh and these are fantastic names to lure the audience. Also, Indra Kumar is a great director. The trailer has been received well too, so I believe it will have a good start at the ticket counters.”

He added, “In fact, in the last few days, the star cast of the film has promoted it as a film that releases all your tension. So, the awareness level is quite high, and I somehow peg its day one collection at Rs 13 crore.”

Johar also believes that comedy films do work at the box office as they are family oriented wherein the kids can also go and have a blast. He thinks the success of the previous Dhamaal films will add to the performance of Total Dhamaal which is releasing in over 2500 screens.

On being asked if Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, will impact the collection of Total Dhamaal, Johar opined, “Gully Boy has been appreciated but it has only centred around certain key pockets namely Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. It has fared a little less in the north and obviously, in other regions, even lesser. So, I don’t think it will impact the collections of Total Dhamaal as it is for a selected audience whereas the latter is an all-out no brainer, family comedy film. Total Dhamaal will be the first choice unless it has completely trashy content. People will go for it for good laughter and if it succeeds in doing that, it will have no competition.”