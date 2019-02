Indra Kumar directorial Total Dhamaal has been performing exceedingly well at the ticket counters. The film, within four days of its release, has added Rs 72.25 crore to its kitty. It is expected to soon enter the Rs 100 crore club. Total Dhamaal has already become the 2019 film with the highest opening weekend collection (Rs 62.40 crore).

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has an edge over the mass entertainers as it is inviting families to the theaters. On Tuesday, he wrote on Twitter, “#TotalDhamaal has an edge over other mass entertainers… Families/kids are patronising it big time… No wonder, mass circuits/single screens + metros + plexes in Tier-2 cities are *collectively* putting up a strong total… Normal ticket rates [not hiked] are a plus.”

In another tweet, he added, “There’s no denying that national chains [plexes in metros and beyond metros] contribute to a big total, but let’s not overlook the contribution by mass pockets/single screens… Make movies that hold pan-India appeal, only then can we expect achche din for trade. #TotalDhamaal.”

The third film in the Dhamaal franchise, Total Dhamaal sees a fresh star cast of actors like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever along with returning cast members Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey. The film is a non-holiday release and has still set the cash registers ringing.

While the audience is liking the comedy film, it has failed to impress critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review of the film, has written, “Brainless comedies can be a lot of fun (brain, stop smirking), but they need to be written with smarts. Here, the CGI animals (the climactic chunk of the film is set in a zoo) have more effect than the humans.”