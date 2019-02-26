Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 4: Will the Ajay Devgn film pass the weekday test?

Total Dhamaal began its box office journey on a good note with the audience giving it a thumbs-up. Indra Kumar’s comedy film stars an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh among others. It has so far collected Rs 62.40 crore and is Ajay Devgn’s biggest non-holiday opener.

Film trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Ajay Devgn has every reason to celebrate… #TotalDhamaal is his biggest *non-holiday* opener [opening weekend]… In the past, #SinghamReturns and #GolmaalAgain had amassed massive numbers, but both opened on big holidays…”

He further tweeted, “Ajay Devgn versus Ajay Devgn…Note: 3-day opening weekend biz.2014: #SinghamReturns ₹ 77.69 cr / #IndependenceDay release2017: #GolmaalAgain ₹ 87.60 cr / #Diwali release2019: #TotalDhamaal ₹ 62.40 cr / non-holiday releaseIndia biz.”

In an interview to indianexpress.com, Ajay Devgn said, “Comedy is not an easy genre. You need to really work at it. We had a lot of fun on the set. We were laughing in the shots, but even for that, we need the timing right. It takes a lot of effort and energy.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta, however, gave the film a one-and-a-half star review. She wrote, “Total Dhamaal is nothing but a string of random sequences, shot in water and on land, desert and sky.

“Brainless comedies can be a lot of fun (brain, stop smirking), but they need to be written with smarts. Here, the CGI animals (the climactic chunk of the film is set in a zoo) have more effect than the humans,” she added.