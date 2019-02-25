Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 3: Anil-Madhuri film is ruling the roost

Total Dhamaal is on its way to become a blockbuster. In just two days, this Indra Kumar directorial has accumulated an impressive Rs 36.90 crore. On Sunday, it is expected to add at least Rs 20 crore more to its already huge haul.

Total Dhamaal is a threequel in the Dhamaal comedy film franchise that began with Dhamaal in 2007. The second film, titled Double Dhamaal, released in 2011. Total Dhamaal features an ensemble cast with names like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Anil Kapoor.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s numbers on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#TotalDhamaal sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2… Metros/plexes join the party, thus contributing to an impressive total… Will score bigger numbers on Day 3, since families/kids are patronising it… Eyes ₹ 60 cr [+/-] weekend… Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 36.90 cr.”

Total Dhamaal’s overseas performance is also pretty impressive. According to Adarsh, it has exceeded expectations. He wrote, “#TotalDhamaal exceeds expectations in international markets as well… Mints $ 1.23 million [₹ 8.74 cr] on Day 1… Breakup: USA+Canada: $ 235k, UAE+GCC: $ 700k [Thu+Fri], UK: $ 93k, Australia: $ 70k, NZ: $ 30k. #Overseas.”

However, the critics are not enamoured by Total Dhamaal. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it one-and-a-half star and noted, “Brainless comedies can be a lot of fun (brain, stop smirking), but they need to be written with smarts. Here, the CGI animals (the climactic chunk of the film is set in a zoo) have more effect than the humans. A rhino’s horn becomes a pointed spear for falling backsides. A chimp and an elephant are used to give us lessons on kindness.”

She added, “And a roaring tiger becomes the emblem of Gujju pride, with a character saying: a Gandhi chased the Brits away, and the one we have now will conquer all. Clap clap. Pandering to the powers that be? Oh, fully.”