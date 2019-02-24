Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 2: The Indra Kumar directorial beats expectations

Toggle Menu
Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 2: Indra Kumar directorial Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, is doing well in India and overseas.

Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 2: Taran Adarsh predicts the film will collect a ‘big total over the weekend’.

Indra Kumar directorial Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, is off to a good start at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Total Dhamaal on Twitter. He wrote, “#TotalDhamaal – non-holiday release – creates dhamaal on Day 1… Biz multiplies as day progresses… Mass circuits rocking… Metros/plexes witness upward trend… Biz should grow on Day 2 and contribute to a big total over the weekend… Fri ₹ 16.50 cr. India biz.”

The film, which is the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise, is doing well overseas too.

Adarsh tweeted, “#TotalDhamaal exceeds expectations in international markets as well… Mints $ 1.23 million [₹ 8.74 cr] on Day 1… Breakup: USA+Canada: $ 235k. UAE+GCC: $ 700k [Thu+Fri]. UK: $ 93k. Australia: $ 70k. NZ: $ 30k. #Overseas”

Total Dhamaal opened on February 22 to poor reviews. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta noted, “Total Dhamaal is nothing but a string of random sequences, shot in water and on land, desert and sky.”

She continued, “Brainless comedies can be a lot of fun (brain, stop smirking), but they need to be written with smarts. Here, the CGI animals (the climactic chunk of the film is set in a zoo) have more effect than the humans.”

