Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 2: The Indra Kumar directorial beats expectations

Indra Kumar directorial Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, is off to a good start at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Total Dhamaal on Twitter. He wrote, “#TotalDhamaal – non-holiday release – creates dhamaal on Day 1… Biz multiplies as day progresses… Mass circuits rocking… Metros/plexes witness upward trend… Biz should grow on Day 2 and contribute to a big total over the weekend… Fri ₹ 16.50 cr. India biz.”

The film, which is the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise, is doing well overseas too.

Adarsh tweeted, “#TotalDhamaal exceeds expectations in international markets as well… Mints $ 1.23 million [₹ 8.74 cr] on Day 1… Breakup: USA+Canada: $ 235k. UAE+GCC: $ 700k [Thu+Fri]. UK: $ 93k. Australia: $ 70k. NZ: $ 30k. #Overseas”

Total Dhamaal opened on February 22 to poor reviews. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta noted, “Total Dhamaal is nothing but a string of random sequences, shot in water and on land, desert and sky.”

She continued, “Brainless comedies can be a lot of fun (brain, stop smirking), but they need to be written with smarts. Here, the CGI animals (the climactic chunk of the film is set in a zoo) have more effect than the humans.”