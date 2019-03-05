Total Dhamaal box office collection: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer is on a roll

Total Dhamaal has been dominating the box office despite new releases. The film has shown a jump in its earning in the second weekend and so far it has earned a total collection of Rs 117.77 crore. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Indra Kumar directorial will maintain its performance even on Monday due to the partial holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey and Sanjay Mishra among others, Total Dhamaal did not open to good reviews.

Talking about the reviews, Indra Kumar told PTI, “My films right from Beta to Dil to Ishq and Masti and Dhamaal have not got good reviews. Today people say Beta is a cult film but the review then was not good, similar was the case with Dil. I don’t think I will ever get good reviews for my films. In my case it is not just about commercial comedy films but the other ones too haven’t been liked by the critics. There is fault in my stars.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave one-and-a-half stars to Total Dhamaal.

She mentioned in her review, “Brainless comedies can be a lot of fun (brain, stop smirking), but they need to be written with smarts. Here, the CGI animals (the climactic chunk of the film is set in a zoo) have more effect than the humans. A rhino’s horn becomes a pointed spear for falling backsides. A chimp and an elephant are used to give us lessons on kindness. And a roaring tiger becomes the emblem of Gujju pride, with a character saying: a Gandhi chased the Brits away, and the one we have now will conquer all. Clap clap. Pandering to the powers that be? Oh, fully.”

Total Dhamaal hit screens on February 22.