Toggle Menu
Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit film to open with a banghttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/total-dhamaal-box-office-collection-day-1-anil-kapoor-madhuri-dixit-5597164/

Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit film to open with a bang

Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 1: The Indra Kumar directorial, starring Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh among others, is expected to earn about Rs 13 crore on its opening day.

Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 1
Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 1: This Anil Kapoor film should earn a goodly amount of money.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal series after Dhamaal and its sequel Double Dhamaal. It features an ensemble cast with big names like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh among others.

The Indra Kumar directorial is expected to earn about Rs 13 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com, “The film is toplined by stars like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh and these are fantastic names to lure the audience. Also, Indra Kumar is a great director. The trailer has been received well too, so I believe it will have a good start at the ticket counters.”

Total Dhamaal received mixed critical reception. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 1.5 star review, “About the only people who prevent you from strangling yourself is the forever-bickering couple played by Anil Kapoor (motabhai, husband) and Madhuri Dixit (Marathi mulgi, wife).”

Advertising

She added, “They have an easiness between them which comes of long years of working together, and watching Dixit, unburdened from the weight of looking glamorous, reminds you of the powerhouse she used to be. These two deserve a film of their own.”

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Salman Khan on launching new talent: I launch deserving candidates, not anybody
2 I wanted to call out the unprofessionalism: Taapsee Pannu on Pati Patni Aur Woh controversy
3 Have you seen these videos of Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra?