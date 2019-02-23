Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit film to open with a bang

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal series after Dhamaal and its sequel Double Dhamaal. It features an ensemble cast with big names like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh among others.

The Indra Kumar directorial is expected to earn about Rs 13 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com, “The film is toplined by stars like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh and these are fantastic names to lure the audience. Also, Indra Kumar is a great director. The trailer has been received well too, so I believe it will have a good start at the ticket counters.”

Total Dhamaal received mixed critical reception. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 1.5 star review, “About the only people who prevent you from strangling yourself is the forever-bickering couple played by Anil Kapoor (motabhai, husband) and Madhuri Dixit (Marathi mulgi, wife).”

She added, “They have an easiness between them which comes of long years of working together, and watching Dixit, unburdened from the weight of looking glamorous, reminds you of the powerhouse she used to be. These two deserve a film of their own.”