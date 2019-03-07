Total Dhamaal box office collection: There’s no stopping Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s film

There is no stopping Total Dhamaal at the box office. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani, Jaaved Jaaferi and Mahesh Manjrekar, is still finding takers in week two of its release.

Total Dhamaal hit the screens on February 22. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “#TotalDhamaal continues to be a big favourite in mass circuits… It is these sectors that will keep adding to a strong total, despite reduction of screens in metros… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 127 cr. India biz.”

Riteish Deshmukh recently shared a video on his social media accounts and wrote, “Thank you dear audiences for making #TotalDhamaal a huge success. Its been just incredible to work with the amazing cast @MadhuriDixit @ajaydevgn @AnilKapoor @ArshadWarsi @jaavedjaaferi @bomanirani @iamjohnylever @pitobash #SanjayMishra all credit to @Indra_kumar_9 @foxstarhindi.”

The film also marks the Rs 100 crore club debut of director Indra Kumar.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave one and a half stars to the film but had words of praise for Madhuri and Anil Kapoor’s camaraderie.

In her review, she wrote, “About the only people who prevent you from strangling yourself is the forever-bickering couple played by Anil Kapoor (motabhai, husband) and Madhuri Dixit ( Marathi mulgi, wife). They have an easiness between them which comes of long years of working together, and watching Dixit, unburdened from the weight of looking glamorous, reminds you of the powerhouse she used to be. These two deserve a film of their own.”