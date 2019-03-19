Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn movie is unstoppable

Ajay Devgn starrer Total Dhamaal is winning the box office and how. It has been more than three weeks since the film hit the theatres, but that has not stopped this comedy flick from minting big money at the box office. It has earned Rs 150.76 crore till now.

Advertising

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared the box office figures of the movie with a tweet that read, “#TotalDhamaal continues to find favour in mass circuits… Gathers speed on [fourth] Sat and Sun [although screens/shows have reduced]… Crosses ₹ 150 cr… [Week 4] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.60 cr, Sun 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 150.76 cr. India biz.”

While the movie may have won over the audience, it has not impressed critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Brainless comedies can be a lot of fun (brain, stop smirking), but they need to be written with smarts. Here, the CGI animals (the climactic chunk of the film is set in a zoo) have more effect than the humans. A rhino’s horn becomes a pointed spear for falling backsides. A chimp and an elephant are used to give us lessons on kindness. And a roaring tiger becomes the emblem of Gujju pride, with a character saying: a Gandhi chased the Brits away, and the one we have now will conquer all. Clap clap. Pandering to the powers that be? Oh, fully.”

Earlier, talking about the same, director Indra Kumar had told PTI, “I don’t think I will ever get good reviews for my films. In my case, it is not just about commercial comedy films but the other ones too haven’t been liked by the critics. There is a fault in my stars.”

Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh among others in pivotal roles.