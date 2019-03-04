Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn film stays steady, earns Rs 117.77 crore

Toggle Menu
Total Dhamaal box office collection: The multi-starrer comedy film has proved to be a winner at the box office despite releasing on a non-holiday weekend. The film is continuing to mint money at the box office.

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor starrer Total Dhamaal remains unstoppable even in its second weekend at the box office.

The film, which crossed Rs 100 crore recently, showed a jump in its performance on Sunday. It earned Rs 4.75 crore, Rs 7.02 crore and Rs 11.45 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned the box office figures of the Ajay Devgn starrer on Twitter. He mentioned, “#TotalDhamaal catches speed on [second] Sat and jumps on Sun… Massive gains from mass circuits… Proves, yet again, entertainers having mandate of families/kids will always work at BO… [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr. Total: ₹ 117.77 cr. India biz.”

According to Taran, the film will “remain rock-steady today [second Mon] due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]. India biz.”

Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise. The film, which hit screens on February 22, was bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films and director Indra Kumar himself.

