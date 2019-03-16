Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn film sets its eyes on the Rs 150 crore mark

Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit starrer Total Dhamaal is reigning supreme at the box office. The movie’s total collection stands at Rs 144.66 crore presently.

Advertising

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the comedy film will apparently cross the Rs 150 crore mark soon. In an earlier tweet, Adarsh had shared, “#TotalDhamaal is steady at low levels… Mass circuits continue to contribute to the revenue… Should cross ₹ 150 cr in Week 4… [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr, Mon 1.40 cr, Tue 1.15 cr, Wed 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 144.66 cr. India biz.”

Despite competition from new releases such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph, Milan Talkies and Mere Pyare Prime Minister, the third film in the Dhamaal franchise is expected to keep its pace at the box office as people continue to throng theaters to watch the family entertainer.

However, despite considerable box office success, the film didn’t win over film critics, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta giving it only 1.5 stars. “How many men do you require to change a light bulb? Indra Kumar’s return to his Dhamaal franchise with a third instalment rejigs this old joke. How many actors do you require to make fools of themselves in order to grab a jackpot?” a section of her review read.

“Most of the faces are familiar. Ajay Devgn brings his slo-mo stride to the plot. Err, what’s that? Total Dhamaal is nothing but a string of random sequences, shot in water and on land, desert and sky. Sanjay Mishra keeps saying ‘bro’: he doesn’t, in my hearing, say ‘yo’. Boman Irani vamps it up, in a sharp little moustache. Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jafferi twin, inhabit mostly flatness, making me wish for the hundredth time that these two sharp comic talents get a movie which gives them something, anything, to do, other than being chased by computer-generated vultures (yes, this happens),” the review further reads.