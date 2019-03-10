Total Dhamaal box office collection: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit film stays afloat

The third film in the Dhamaal franchise, Total Dhamaal is still earning considerable money in its third week. It has earned Rs 134.30 until now. Despite competition from new releases, the film continues to chug along.

Total Dhamaal is directed by Indra Kumar, who also helmed the prequels. It has an ensemble star cast including Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Esha Gupta and Javed Jaffrey.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s numbers. He wrote, “#TotalDhamaal continues its steady run at mass circuits/single screens, despite #CaptainMarvel eating into the revenue… Expected to grow on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 134.30 cr. India biz.”

Total Dhamaal received mostly negative reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 1.5 stars. She wrote, “Brainless comedies can be a lot of fun (brain, stop smirking), but they need to be written with smarts. Here, the CGI animals (the climactic chunk of the film is set in a zoo) have more effect than the humans. A rhino’s horn becomes a pointed spear for falling backsides. A chimp and an elephant are used to give us lessons on kindness.”

She added, “And a roaring tiger becomes the emblem of Gujju pride, with a character saying: a Gandhi chased the Brits away, and the one we have now will conquer all. Clap clap. Pandering to the powers that be? Oh, fully.”

Total Dhamaal faces new competition this week with films like Captain Marvel and Badla. Its fortunes might increase a little on the weekend, but staying in the race on the weekdays would be difficult for this crowd-pleasing comedy.