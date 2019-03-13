Total Dhamaal box office collection: The Anil Kapoor film maintains stronghold

Total Dhamaal is having a dream run at the box office. Starring Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Javed Jaffrey, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh in significant roles, the Indra Kumar directorial has earned Rs 142.41 crore in the domestic market.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier tweeted, “#TotalDhamaal continues to fare best in mass circuits… Inches closer towards ₹ 150 cr… [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr, Mon 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 142.41 cr. India biz… #Overseas total: $ 6.22 mn [₹ 43.32 cr], wonderful. Best in USA+Canada [crossed $ 2 mn].”

He also tweeted, “#TotalDhamaal crosses ₹ 200 cr Gross BOC *worldwide*… India [Gross]: ₹ 167.54 cr Overseas [Gross]: ₹ 43.32 cr”

Total Dhamaal is the third installment of the Dhamaal franchise that started in 2007.

Total Dhamaal did not receive great reviews from critics but the audience has welcomed the comedy caper. The increasing box office collections of this Indra Kumar directorial show that fans had a gala time at the theaters.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote, “Brainless comedies can be a lot of fun (brain, stop smirking), but they need to be written with smarts. Here, the CGI animals (the climactic chunk of the film is set in a zoo) have more effect than the humans. A rhino’s horn becomes a pointed spear for falling backsides. A chimp and an elephant are used to give us lessons on kindness. And a roaring tiger becomes the emblem of Gujju pride, with a character saying: a Gandhi chased the Brits away, and the one we have now will conquer all. Clap clap. Pandering to the powers that be? Oh, fully.”