Total Dhamaal inches closer to the Rs 100 crore mark

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer Total Dhamaal is winning the box office and how. The comedy flick, which also features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi among others, has been minting gold ever since its release and is now on its way to join the coveted club of Rs 100 crore films. It has minted Rs 99.30 crore till now.

Recently trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared that the movie, in all likelihood, might soon hit the target of Rs 150 crore.

A tweet shared by Adarsh read, “#TotalDhamaal has found widespread acceptance by families/kids… This factor will ensure ample footfalls in Weekend 2, despite two significant releases: #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya… Week 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz* and whether it will touch/cross ₹ 150 cr.”

Despite striking gold at the box office, the Indra Kumar directorial didn’t manage to convince the critics of its intentions, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta giving only 1.5 stars to the movie.

“Brainless comedies can be a lot of fun (brain, stop smirking), but they need to be written with smarts. Here, the CGI animals (the climactic chunk of the film is set in a zoo) have more effect than the humans. A rhino’s horn becomes a pointed spear for falling backsides. A chimp and an elephant are used to give us lessons on kindness. And a roaring tiger becomes the emblem of Gujju pride, with a character saying: a Gandhi chased the Brits away, and the one we have now will conquer all. Clap clap. Pandering to the powers that be? Oh, fully,” a section of her review read.

Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise. It’s been bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films and the filmmaker himself.

Total Dhamaal had released on February 22.