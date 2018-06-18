Race 3 joins list of Salman Khan’s top Eid weekend openers

Race 3 earned Rs 106.47 crore in its opening weekend. Race 3 earned Rs 106.47 crore in its opening weekend.

Salman Khan has followed the tradition of releasing his films on Eid ever since Wanted came out in 2009. Today, a film just needs his name attached to it to become a success. He has delivered megahits after megahits over this decade. This Eid, Salman’s Race 3 released and it surprised nobody at all when it quickly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on the third day of its theatrical run. It is an undeniable fact now – Salman’s name sells tickets.

It was not just the Salman Khan factor, admittedly, as Race franchise is also fairly popular among Indian audiences. But Salman’s involvement (he replaced Saif Ali Khan) really elevated the brand further. And the result is before us. Here is a look at Salman Khan’s top Eid weekend openers.

Sultan

Salman Khan’s turn as the wrestling champion Sultan Ali Khan was ground-breaking in its box office performance. It earned a total in its opening weekend that most films would love to earn in their lifetime. It grossed Rs 180.36 crore in its 5-day opening weekend.

Race 3

Race 3 marks Salman Khan’s entry into the Race franchise. Race 3 marks Salman Khan’s entry into the Race franchise.

Salman’s latest is also one of the highest weekend grossers of his career. It soared past the Rs 100 crore mark on its third day, earning an incredible Rs 106.47 crore. The film, also starring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol, has no considerable competition for two straight weeks and so it should be a smooth sailing for the film.

Also Read: Race 3 box office collection day 3: Salman Khan starrer mints Rs 106.47 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The heartwarming story of an unlikely cross-border friendship between a serious Hanuman devotee and a Pakistani little girl found takers in both the countries. It earned Rs 102.60 crore in its opening weekend.

Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan’s 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger was the prequel to Tiger Zinda Hai and the movie also dominated the box office. It earned just over Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend. Its three-day gross was Rs 100.16 crore.

Ek The Tiger was the prequel to Tiger Zinda Hai. Ek The Tiger was the prequel to Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bodyguard

Salman Khan played Kareena Kapoor’s bodyguard in the film. The film grossed Rs 88.75 crore over the weekend.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd