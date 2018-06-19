Race 3, Padmaavat and Baaghi 2 in Top 5 weekend openers of 2018 list

Here is a list of top weekend Bollywood openers this year. Here is a list of top weekend Bollywood openers this year.

We are into the second half of 2018, and a number of Bollywood films have left their mark at the box office in its first weekend. Currently, Salman Khan’s Race 3 is running in theatres and it is absolutely dominating the box office. On its third day, the film crossed the coveted Rs 100 mark. Here is a list of top weekend openers of the year.

Padmaavat

The Deepika Padukone film faced multiple troubles even during the shooting. Some right-wing organisations accused the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali of shooting a love dream sequence between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who were playing Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmini, respectively. The film released in most parts of the country despite being banned in a few states. It went on to earn Rs 114.5 crore over its extended 5-day weekend.

A still from Padmaavat featuring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor

Race 3

Salman Khan’s entry to the Race franchise saw a grand opening of almost Rs 30 crore on the first day. Within three days, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Despite mostly negative reviews (that never seem to affect Salman Khan films), Race 3 earned Rs 106.47 crore in its first weekend.

Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 shattered all predictions when it scared up Rs 73.10 crore in its opening weekend despite unfavourable reviews.

A still from Ajay Devgn starrer Raid.

Raid

Ajay Devgn’s outing as an honest Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was appreciated by the audience. The film, also starring Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla, was based on real raids by the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. The film earned Rs 41.01 crore in its opening weekend.

PadMan

Akshay Kumar played a fictionalised version of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Coimbatore native who invented a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine. Directed by R Balki and co-produced by Twinkle Khanna, PadMan highlighted the unhygienic practices prevalent in rural India regarding menstruation. The film, despite its subject, garnered Rs 40.05 crore in its opening weekend.

