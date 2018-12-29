Top 5 box office openers of Ranveer Singh: Simmba tops the list

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has become one of the most bankable young stars of his time, and he has proved this statement to be true time and again over the years. Be it his latest release Simmba or the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela (2013), Ranveer has been setting the box office aflame for quite some time now.

As it so happens, Simmba is the biggest opening Ranveer has had in his career so far by earning Rs 20.72 crore on the first day. Following it close on the heels with Rs 19 crore is the controversy-ridden Padmaavat. Gunday occupies the third slot with an opening of Rs 16.12 crore, while Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela had earned Rs 16 crore on its first day at the box office. Period drama Bajirao Mastani had minted Rs 12.80 crore on day one.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Rohit Shetty directorial has earned a whopping Rs 20.72 crore on its opening day, which is higher than what people had expected of the film from its first day. Speaking to indianexpress.com, trade expert Girish Johar had shared ahead of the release of the cop actioner that it would earn something around Rs 18 crore on day one.

“The positive buzz around Simmba will lead to its great start at the box office and it will earn over Rs 18 crore on Day 1. The makers have planned a big release for the film with around 4000 screens and it is being touted as Ranveer’s biggest release ever,” Girish said.

It is interesting to note that three out of the top five openers of Ranveer’s career has been helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In 2019, Ranveer will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Kabir Khan’s 83.

Ranveer has had a great year professionally as well as personally as he tied the knot with Deepika Padukone this year.