Top five box office openers of 2019: Avengers Endgame, Kalank, Kesari and others

If all the buzz and brouhaha surrounding Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame was not enough evidence that this film is going to be a box office monster, we now have hard numbers. Endgame is simply the biggest all time opener at the Indian box office.

It has earned Rs 53.10 crore on the first day itself, and its hauls on Saturday and Sunday are only going to be bigger with the glowing reviews it has received and highly positive word-of-mouth.

Here are the five films with the biggest first day collections of 2019, as per Bollywood Hungama.

Avengers Endgame: We would have been surprised if Endgame had not opened with huge numbers, but it has still managed to surprise us. It is by far the biggest opener this year, and is also has a strong chance of becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in India, beating its own predecessor Avengers: Infinity War.

The conclusion to the Infinity Saga has been loved all around the world and if we are talking of global box office, this film has just begun its journey and it has already broken several records.

Kalank: It did have a decent beginning with Rs 21.60 crore, but bad reviews and little buzz killed its chances. After a strong opening, the film’s numbers started sliding. Now that Endgame is here, there isn’t going to be a comeback for Kalank anytime soon.

Kesari: Akshay Kumar’s formula of weaving a strand of patriotism in films that have nothing to do with patriotism continues to do wonders for him. His Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, opened at Rs 21.06 crore, and the film maintained its consistence for weeks to become a box office success.

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh is in fine form right now with a flurry of hits and his last Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, was no exception. It opened at an impressive Rs 19.40 crore, riding on positive critical and audience reception.

Total Dhamaal: The third iteration in the Dhamaal franchise did not win the love of critics, but it nevertheless became a box office success thanks mainly to its cast. It opened at Rs 16.50 crore.