Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 19: YRF film crosses Rs 150 crore mark

With Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan on board, expectations from Thugs of Hindostan were at an all-time high. However, it seems negative word-of-mouth and bad reviews have led to its poor performance at the box office. The film has managed to cross the benchmark of Rs 150 crore after 18 days at the box office. The Vijay Acharya directorial’s total collection now stands at Rs 150.32 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Advertising

Thugs of Hindostan has failed to perform overseas as well. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter: “#ThugsOfHindostan faces rejection in international markets as well… OVERSEAS total after Week 2: $ 9.05 million [₹ 63.97 cr]… Breakup of key markets: #USA + #Canada: $ 1.99 mn #UAE + #GCC: $ 3.20 mn #UK: $ 920k Rest of the World: $ 2.94 mn Few cinemas yet to report… “

Thugs of Hindostan received negative reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “With two big marquee names coming together for the first time, the screen should have crackled. When Bachchan taps into his unexplored reserves, he is capable of blowing you away. Still. And on the top of his game, Khan is a magnet in his own right.

But there is not even a flicker. What you get instead is nothing but a massive cherry-picking enterprise from big entertainers of the past, many of them YRF’s own. Not only do you end up picking up on past films, scenes and references, you are left struggling with staleness and boredom. The writing is shockingly pedestrian, and the film just lies around, waiting for something to happen.”

The film, also starring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, had released on November 8.