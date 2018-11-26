Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 18: YRF film on the verge of folding up

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan was pegged as the biggest Hindi film of the year, but it is set to exit Indian theaters soon before recovering its budget. After a massive Rs 50 crore plus opening in the country, the film’s highly negative critical reception and poor word-of-mouth has worked against it and now it is fighting to stay alive at the box office. Overseas, too, the numbers for this Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial are nothing much to write about.

Thugs of Hindostan is based on a band of thugs or bandits who are fighting against the creeping grip of The East India Company, which is trying to take over the country. Amitabh Bachchan’s character Khudabaksh Azaad is the commander of thugs. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen.

Thugs of Hindostan received negative reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote about it in her one-star-review, “There are sword-fights on land and sea. Bows are strung and guns are cocked. The Brits are red-faced and venomous, except a token fellow who discovers goodness at a crucial moment. There are stagey, talky face-offs between Bachchan and Khan, and trying-to-be-kindling glances between Khan and Shaikh, and Kaif in jaw-dropping shake-it-shake-it mode, armed with a trademark risible dialogue. No, her name is not Sheela.”