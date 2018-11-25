Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 17: Amitabh Bachchan film is struggling to stay afloat

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan is struggling to stay afloat at the box office. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the YRF film is yet to reach the Rs 150 crore mark. Overseas, too, the action-adventure film is churning lacklustre numbers.

Also starring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thugs of Hindostan is based on the Thuggee cult and its members who were called ‘thugs’. They were bandits who harried the British and before that The East India Company authorities. Amitabh Bachchan’s character leads a band of thugs that is fighting against the company rule.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently posted on his Twitter handle, “#ThugsOfHindostan faces rejection in international markets as well… OVERSEAS total after Week 2: $ 9.05 million [₹ 63.97 cr]… Breakup of key markets: #USA + #Canada: $ 1.99 mn #UAE + #GCC: $ 3.20 mn #UK: $ 920k Rest of the World: $ 2.94 mn Few cinemas yet to report… #TOH.”

Thugs of Hindostan received negative reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta said in her one-star review, “Not only do you end up picking up on past films, scenes and references, you are left struggling with staleness and boredom. The writing is shockingly pedestrian, and the film just lies around, waiting for something to happen. Nothing does, for nearly three hours.”